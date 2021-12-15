RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Congolese singer, Koffi Olomide sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnap

The music star was also cleared of the rape charges levelled against him.

Popular Congolese singer Koffi Olomide has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 by the Versailles Court in France.

According to The Standard, the veteran singer was sentenced to jail for holding four women (his former dancers) against their will.

In 2019, the music star was found guilty of sexual assault and kidnapping his dancers in 2002 and 2006 at the singer's home.

He was ordered to pay Sh1.2 million ($10,000) each to the three women in question.

However, he was cleared of the rape charge levelled against him.

The court cleared him of the rape allegations because of the conflicting evidence presented.

The lawyers to the ladies said his clients are disappointed with the ruling after the rape charges were dropped.

"Obviously they will be disappointed with the sexual assault verdicts because for them it was the most important thing," he said.

The music star was reportedly deported from Kenya in 2016 after he was caught on camera assaulting a young lady.

