Nigerian comedienne Oluwadamilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess says she takes the blame for her failed marriage.

The celebrity made this known during an interview with TVC.

She explained how her marriage to movie producer, Jeremiah Adeshola lasted for only two weeks.

Princess and her ex husband Jeremiah Adeshola [InformationNG]

"I take the blame for the failure because it shouldn't have happened. I was stupid, plain and simple," she said.

"You know I am a romantic. Love is not enough. A counsellor said to us it is better to have a broken engagement than to have a broken marriage. Automatically I said we have given out IVs. How are we going to do that?"

"When it happened, the first thought that came to my head was that we should have just cancelled since that was my birthday."

The popular comedienne got married in 2013 at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was followed by a lavish ceremony held at Balmoral Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.