Comedian Seyi Law loses mum

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian comedian Seyi Law's mother [Instagram/SeyiLaw]
Nigerian comedian Seyi Law's mother [Instagram/SeyiLaw]

The father of two took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 14, 2022, where he announced the sad passing away of his mother.

"MY DEAR MOTHER, MY DARLING QUEEN IS GONE. I saw a flash of light enter my room, I saw a full moon and then, my phone rang that my beloved Queen has ended her journey," he wrote.

"I am grateful to you, my beautiful mother for speaking to my family yesterday before you removed this earthly body. You sang with Tifeoluwa, spoke with Tiwaloluwa and my wife and encouraged me."

Thank you for your good heart and kindness. I wish heaven waited, but God knows best. Please Dear God, let the funfair to welcome home my mother be as loud as the goodness and kindness of her heart. My dearest Queen, rest well and in Peace. We love you forever, HM. Queen ESPER TINUOLA ALETILE."

May her soul rest in Peace.

Seyi Law had on several occasions praised his mum on stage for all that she did for him as a son.

