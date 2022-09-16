RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby died in ‘life-saving abortion,’ not miscarriage

Odion Okonofua

It would be recalled that in 2020, Tiegen announced that she had a miscarriage.

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen [Instagram/ChrissyTeigen]
American supermodel Chrissy Teigen [Instagram/ChrissyTeigen]

The international model made this known during the Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she said.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion."

"An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

The mother of two said it took her over a year to understand that she actually had an abortion and not a miscarriage.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage," she added.

Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend [Instagram/ChrisyTeigen]
Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend [Instagram/ChrisyTeigen] Pulse Nigeria

“And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

She was rushed to the hospital after bleeding profusely.

Teigen and Legend announced back in August that they were expecting their third child.

The couple got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007.

They have two children, Luna and Miles.

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby died in 'life-saving abortion,' not miscarriage

