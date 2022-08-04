RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend [Instagram/ChrisyTeigen]
Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend [Instagram/ChrisyTeigen]

Tiegen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, where she shared a photo of her protruding belly.

Recommended articles

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,'' she captioned the photo.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Teigen's post is coming months after she revealed that she completed her in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married in 2013 [Instagram/JohnLegend]
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married in 2013 [Instagram/JohnLegend] Pulse Nigeria

The wife of the music star made this known during a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

"I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," she said.

Teigen first shared that she was undergoing IVF in February, nearly a year and a half after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a bitch so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant.”

Teigen had a miscarriage back in 2020.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

She was rushed to the hospital after bleeding profusely.

Teigen and Legend announced back in August that they were expecting their third child.

The couple got married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007.

They have two children, Luna and Miles.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

Wendy Williams is not married

Wendy Williams is not married

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

BBNaija 7: Amaka & Phyna lament missing condoms in the house

BBNaija 7: Amaka & Phyna lament missing condoms in the house

5 things to expect from Fireboy's 'Playboy' album

5 things to expect from Fireboy's 'Playboy' album

Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years of marriage

Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years of marriage

King Promise makes a '5 Star' contribution to Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

King Promise makes a '5 Star' contribution to Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Trending

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion