American actor Chris Evans to be named sexiest man alive for 2021

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor will be unveiled on the cover of People next week.

American actor Chris Evans [Instagram/TeamCEvans]
American actor Chris Evans [Instagram/TeamCEvans]

American actor Chris Evans will be named the sexiest man alive for the year 2021.

The 'Captain America' star will cover the coveted front page of People Magazine.

According to PageSix, Evans was lined up for the title last year but had to sit it out after he accidentally shared a photo of his penis on Instagram.

Back in 2020 actor, Michael B. Jordon was crowned the sexiest man alive, however, PageSix revealed that Evans was dropped because of the Instagram incident.

In September 2020, Evans appeared to accidentally upload nude photos of himself while attempting to post an Instagram video.

He quickly deleted the image, but it was ultimately too late as screenshots were posted to Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy.

