Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Odion Okonofua

She is suing the music star for $20M.

American singer Chris Brown [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]

American singer Chris Brown has been sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht.

According to TMZ, the suit was filed by a choreographer, dancer, and musician identified only as Jane Doe.

She is suing the music star for $20M, this is according to her lawyer.

Chris Brown [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]
Chris Brown [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

According to the suit, Brown invited Doe to music star P Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island.

Doe in the suit claimed that she and Brown were on a yacht in the area and that Brown offered her a drink.

According to the suit, Doe felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness” after Brown filled her cup a second time.

The music star then walked her to the bedroom, undressed her and raped her.

She alleged that the singer sent her message the following morning and demanded she took Plan B.

Chris Brown, Rihanna
Chris Brown, Rihanna ece-auto-gen

Doe's lawyers said she didn't report the crime at that time because she was still in medical school.

Brown has had several legal dramas in the past, bordering on rape and sexual assault.

From the famous assault on his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, to being accused of rape during a visit to France, the music star has had his hand full with allegations.

