Chris Brown reportedly under investigation for beating a woman in his house

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star is reported to have smacked the lady so hard, her wig fell off.

American singer Chris Brown is reportedly under investigation for reportedly assaulting a woman in his house.

According to TMZ, the yet-to-be-identified lady revealed that the music star smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off.

No arrests have been made but authorities confirmed to TMZ that police responded to his home over the alleged incident.

He was reportedly named a suspect in the police report.

The is the second time in two years that the music star will be under investigation.

It would be recalled that in 2019, the music star was arrested in Paris over a rape allegation.

A 24-year-old lady reported that she was raped by the music star at his hotel room in January 2019.

She reportedly told police that the pair met at a nightclub in central Paris, close to the Champs-Elysées, before they returned to the hotel.

