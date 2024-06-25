ADVERTISEMENT
CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Chioma’s love story with Davido has made her a household name.

Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/thechefchi]
Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/thechefchi]

We have watched their love blossom over the past decade and Chioma has become a household name for Nigerians home and abroad.

She has been with Davido for years and we know her as a supportive partner. Fans have watched her support her man every step of the way, never faltering.

We know her as Davido’s Nwa Baby and the mother of his children. We have even seen Chioma’s fashion style evolve over the years and watched her slay each outfit she wears.

How well do you really know Chioma, aside from being Davido's longtime girlfriend?

You probably already know that the origin of her love story with Davido started at Babcock University, but did you know she studied Economics?

Chioma graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics, contrary to popular opinion. Back in 2019, she reacted to the fast-spreading rumours claiming that she dropped out of university because of her relationship with Davido. She actually graduated with a BSc.

Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/Chefchi]
Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/Chefchi] Pulse Nigeria

Chioma is a professional chef and is popularly known as Chef Chi. Her YouTube page, where she shares recipes with her fans and subscribers, currently has 21.9k subscribers.

Chef chi [instagram/thechefchi]
Chef chi [instagram/thechefchi] Pulse Nigeria
This Aries baby turned 29 years old this year.

Chioma Adeleke [Instgaram/Thechefchi]
Chioma Adeleke [Instgaram/Thechefchi] Pulse Nigeria

This Igbo queen hails from the Eastern Heartland state, Imo and was born in Owerri where she was raised with her sisters, Ifunaya and Jennifer.

Chioma [instagram/thechefchi]
Chioma [instagram/thechefchi] Pulse Nigeria
Chioma is a very private person who only reveals information she wants when she wants to. Even back when she was still active on social media, she was very particular about the information and details she shared.

