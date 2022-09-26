RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chimamanda Adichie to be honoured by Harvard for her contributions to African and African American culture

Pulse Mix

Named as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine, multi-award-winning Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is among the honorees recognised by Harvard University this year for their contributions to Black history and culture. Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research will award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Chimamanda and six other recipients on Oct 6.

Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Adichie

Alongside Adichie, activist and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; award-winning actress Laverne Cox; philanthropist and patron of the arts and education Agnes Gund, among others, will be honoured at Harvard's Sanders Theatre on its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended articles

Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Adichie Pulse Nigeria

“Whether they’ve distinguished themselves in the arts, civic life, education, athletics, activism, or any combination of the above, these medalists show in all that they do their unyielding commitment to pushing the boundaries of representation and creating opportunities for advancement and participation for people who have been too often shut out from the great promise of our times,” said Henry Louis Gates Jr., Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center, in a statement.

The W. E. B. Du Bois Medal is Harvard's highest honour in the field of African and African American studies. The medal is named after William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, the first Black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.

With this award, Adichie joins an exclusive list of trailblazers, including Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou, Ava Duvernay, Dave Chappelle, Queen Latifah, Nasir "Nas" Jones, John Lewis, Steven Spielberg, athlete-activist Colin Kaepernick, and others who are past recipients of the iconic medal.

Over the years, Adichie has received global recognition for her work and won numerous awards and prizes.

Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus (2003), won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize. Her second, Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), won the Orange Prize for Fiction (subsequently the Bailey’s Prize and now the Women’s Prize for Fiction) - the world's most prestigious annual book award for fiction written by a woman. Half of a Yellow Sun subsequently received the Bailey’s ‘Best of the Best’ award out of the 10 winners of the prize during its second decade.

Her 2013 novel Americanah won the US National Book Critics Circle Award and was named one of the New York Times Top Ten Best Books of the year.

Adichie has delivered two landmark TED Talks: The Danger of A Single Story (2009) and We Should All Be Feminists (2012), which sparked a worldwide conversation about feminism and was published as a book in 2014. Notes on Grief, an essay about losing her father, was published as a memoir in 2021.

She has received 16 honorary PhDs and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Adichie divides her time between the US and Nigeria - where she leads a creative writing workshop established in 2008.

---

#FeaturedPost

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

My new album is a story of my legacy - Henry Adams

My new album is a story of my legacy - Henry Adams

Chimamanda Adichie to be honoured by Harvard for her contributions to African and African American culture

Chimamanda Adichie to be honoured by Harvard for her contributions to African and African American culture

Ekwe by Marvel featuring Ice Prince is the finest of Afro-Hiphop fusions

Ekwe by Marvel featuring Ice Prince is the finest of Afro-Hiphop fusions

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign culminates in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty

2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign culminates in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty

Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

Banky W, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, others storm MI Abaga's incredible wedding

Banky W, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, others storm MI Abaga's wedding

Kiekie [Instagram/kie_kie]

Skit maker Kie Kie is pregnant

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin