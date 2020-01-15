Chimamanda Adichie says in many countries across the world, the idea of domestic work is still seen as something that women should do.

The award-winning author made this known during a conference in the Chilean capital Santiago. According to her, women may be making strides in the workplace and public life, but still bear the lion’s share of domestic work.

"The #MeToo movement in many parts of the world made it possible for women to start talking about things that women couldn’t talk about, so for me, that’s progress of sorts. Often, it feels as though it’s two steps forward and one step backward. We are talking about it but we haven’t quite found the solutions yet.

Chimamanda Adichie says in many countries across the world, the idea of domestic work is still seen as something that women should do. [Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie]

"The idea of domestic work, for example, who does it, is it something people should be paid for? In many countries across the world, it’s still thought of as something that women should do. Because of that, women are doing domestic work at home and also working outside the home. Women are now doubly burdened and so what can seem like equality really isn’t. In the future, we have to address that; otherwise, it will take women back even more," she said.

Chimamanda Adichie remains one of the most vocal public figures in modern times who has never shied away from advancing and protecting the rights of women across the world. [Instagram/ChimamamdaAdichie]

Chimamanda Adichie remains one of the most vocal public figures in modern times who has never shied away from advancing and protecting the rights of women across the world. Times without number, she has blatantly or sometimes used some not so nice words to express her desires and aspirations for women.

"I’m not going to shut the f*ck up!” - Chimamanda Adichie on advocating for feminism

According to the author, regardless of race, age, gender, or nationality dismantling gender oppression through feminism is for everyone. [Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie]

The award-winning author made this known on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, while receiving an award at the 'Equality Now.' According to the author, regardless of race, age, gender, or nationality dismantling gender oppression through feminism is for everyone.

"I was a feminist long before I knew what the word meant. Not because I read books but because I observed the world around me and saw how women were treated. Sometimes it can feel very lonely trying to prove that sexism exists, that we haven’t achieved basic equality for women around the world. Tonight is an oomph that shows me that it truly matters. I’m going to remember this night when people tell me to shut up. I’m not going to shut the f*ck up!” she said.

Well...Chimamanda said what she said and we should get used to it because she won't be keeping quiet when it comes to dismantling gender oppression especially for women.

Well...Chimamanda said what she said and we should get used to it because she won't be keeping quiet when it comes to dismantling gender oppression especially for women.