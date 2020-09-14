Nollywood movie star, Chike Ike has finally reacted to the rumours that she is dating colleague, Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 14, 2020, while responding to questions from her fans.

One of her inquisitive fans had asked about the rumoured relationship with the billionaire businessman; "There's a rumour going on, are you really dating Ned Nwoko, and are you going to be the 7th wife?" the fan asked.

Chika Ike says she will never be the 7th wife to any man. [Instagram/ChikaIke]

It didn't take long before Ike gave a response to the burning question which has been on the minds of Nigerians.

"No, I'm not, and I'm not about to be anybody's 7th wife. NEVER!" she said.

Chika Ike is a Nollywood actress, business woman, producer and author [Instagram/ChikaIke]

Ike's response may have finally put to rest the rumours of her relationship with Nwoko.

A few days ago, a video started circulating online where Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels allegedly threatened to deal with Ike spiritually if she doesn't stop trying to snatch her daughter's husband.

Regina Daniels and billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, hold naming ceremony for their son

Daniels' mum later took to her Instagram page where she debunked the video circulating online.

Daniels got married to the billionaire businessman and politician back in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together in 2020.