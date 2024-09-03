Chidimma Adetshina promises to make Nigeria proud

Adetshina made the pledge when hosted by Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Lagos, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetshina, with dual citizenship of Nigeria and South Africa, received xenophobic abuse in South Africa after she was invited to contest for Miss Universe Nigeria and she emerged as the winner.

The Miss Universe Nigeria appreciated Nigerians for their support throughout the process of the contest as she enjoyed warm hospitality and friendship.

“I want to say thank you for the beautiful reception. Am so honoured to be sitting in front of you.

“I wear this crown with so much pride and I would make Nigeria proud as well,” she said.

The 23-year-old Adetshina, who was visiting Nigeria for the first time, described Nigerians as hospitable individuals and friendly.

“I have actually been looking forward to coming to Nigeria; I have been telling my Dad and I told myself, this year, I don’t know what or how, I need to be in Nigeria and am glad for this opportunity.

“And I remember before I arrived at the airport, I was so nervous, I came alone because my uncle was unable to come with me.

“It’s been 20 years I left Nigeria, I was anxious, scared, I had lots of mixed feelings. But before I met my family at the airport, there were lots of people around me, I felt welcomed and accepted, it was like a very good atmosphere to be.

“And that was when I knew I am going to enjoy myself in Nigeria. I have been here for 10 days and it has been an amazing experience,” she said.

Earlier, the NiDCOM chairman said she admired Adetshina’s resilience, considering the situation surrounding her emergence as Miss Universe Nigeria.

She advised Nigerians abroad with dual citizenship not to take their second citizenship for granted.

“Welcome home and hopefully, I’m sure this will be the beginning of more achievements in your life.

“I want to use this opportunity to talk to all Nigerians abroad, if you have a dual citizenship, don’t take the second one for granted.

“Nigeria has been there for you in those trying moments, as a Nigerian and South African, your second citizenship came through for you and that is who we are as Nigerians; warm, friendly, humane and kind.

“Adetshina is a dual citizen, she has not been home in the last 20 years and she is 23, if you are a dual citizen, take it seriously.

“So, I’m glad you are home finally. We will work with you in your next step and whatever you decide to do, we will see how we can support your family and yourself as you start this new life.

“And I want to thank Nigerians in South Africa whom we’ve been having conversations about you. I’m sure there is much more for you in the horizon, so welcome home. Silverbird thank you very much for this opportunity,” she said.

Also speaking, Guy Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group and organiser of the Miss Universe Nigeria, appreciated the reception accorded the Miss Universe Nigeria team and the actual winner of the contest.

He spoke on the hurdles of xenophobic attack Adetshina went through before clinching the enviable position.

He said: “Thank you for receiving us here today. You are in charge of all Nigerians in the diaspora and they are all wonderful children.

“I present to you, Chidimma Vannesa Adetshina, who won the Miss Universe Nigeria title on Saturday, Aug. 31.