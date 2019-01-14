Social media has never had a dull moment and trust us when we say it always has a way of rejuvenating itself just like the current #10YearsChallange which has got everyone participating.

Well, #10YearsChallenge basically has to with comparing photos from 10 years ago with your most recent pictures. And trust all your favourite celebrities are in on the trend as they have shared some shocking before and transforming after photos.

So guys, here are ten before and after photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they take part in the #10YearsChallenge.

1. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy has really evolved over the years. The funny thing about this photo is the fact that Don Jazzy actually looked like a cool dude 10 years ago (He actually was cool 10 years ago). It just goes to show he has grown from a young man to a matured man.

2. Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa's photos might be the most shocking on this list because of the total transformation she has undergone. From her skin colour to the body shape and even her confidence, this media personality has indeed stepped up her game.

3. Falz

Falz is your original 'Ajebo' so he didn't really that much except for the fact that he grew some beards making him a bonafide member of the beard gang. Let's not forget that he has worked on his physique too over the years.

4. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh has always been that beautiful light skinned woman. But in the cause of her years in the entertainment industry, she has not only grown into a beautiful woman but also enhanced all that gorgeousness (If you know, you know).

5. Daddy Showkey

We don't exactly know if we still have studios like the one Daddy Showkey took this photo from his past but sure do know that he has certainly evolved over the years. From his dreadlocks to his physique, Daddy Showkey isn't your average daddy!

6. Dr Sid

Hmmm...Dr Sid hasn't really changed much in 10 years except for the fact that he has lost some weight and has this dreadlocks thing going for him. He has however achieved a lot in 10 years which includes getting married and starting a beautiful family.

7. Harrysong

We are so sure that Harrysong had posters of this photo everywhere in his house back then because he must have thought he was the realest Geee! Well the 'Samankwe' singer has changed in 10 years and we are happy for the growth.

8. Ruggedman

Ruggedman must have been the happiest guy that night he won this award 10 years ago. How time flies as the rapper has not only become one of the most respected celebrities in the country but a human rights advocate (Dude has all the time for the Nigeria Police Force).

9. Dotun

Ever attended a concert in recent time and noticed the energy Dotun brings to the party? He has certainly grown in 10 years from that regular On-Air personality to that Hype-man everyone wants in their party...we love your new hair style too.

10. Tobi Bakre (BBNaija)

Tobi Bakre came into the limelight already looking like a bag of dollars but he sure didn't look really cool 10 years ago. We love the growth and transformation Tobi and can't wait to see another 10 years of success in the entertainment industry.