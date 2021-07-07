Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party
The birthday party was attended by top dignitaries, captains of industries and colleagues of the movie star.
The event saw the gathering of the creme de la creme of not just the entertainment industry but the corporate world.
Among those in attendance were Onyeka Onwenu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Nobert and Gloria Young, Ramsey Noah, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Fred Amata, Kate Henshaw, Sola Sobowale, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mo Abudu, Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe Etim, Desmond Elliot, Funke Akindele-Bello, JJC Skillz, Eniola Badmus, Blossom Chukwujekwe, Korede Bello, Waje and RealWarri Pikin.
Some politicians and royal fathers like Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and the Oba of Elegushi also graced the occasion.
Editi Effiong of Anakle and Gbenga Agboola of Flutterwave were also in attendance.
The compare for the evening was a protege of the birthday celebrant, Bovi Ugboma.
Nigerian music star Timi Dakolo gave one of his best performances of the evening.
One of the highlights of the evening was RMD's impressive dance moves. The actor thrilled his guests as he danced to their admiration.
