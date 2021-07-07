RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The birthday party was attended by top dignitaries, captains of industries and colleagues of the movie star.

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Korede Bello at his 60th birthday party [TheWillDownTown]

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, business associates, friends, family and well-wishers gathered in Lagos to celebrate Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe-Damijo at 60.

Recommended articles

The event saw the gathering of the creme de la creme of not just the entertainment industry but the corporate world.

Among those in attendance were Onyeka Onwenu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Nobert and Gloria Young, Ramsey Noah, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Fred Amata, Kate Henshaw, Sola Sobowale, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mo Abudu, Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe Etim, Desmond Elliot, Funke Akindele-Bello, JJC Skillz, Eniola Badmus, Blossom Chukwujekwe, Korede Bello, Waje and RealWarri Pikin.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Some politicians and royal fathers like Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and the Oba of Elegushi also graced the occasion.

www.instagram.com

Editi Effiong of Anakle and Gbenga Agboola of Flutterwave were also in attendance.

The compare for the evening was a protege of the birthday celebrant, Bovi Ugboma.

Nigerian music star Timi Dakolo gave one of his best performances of the evening.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

One of the highlights of the evening was RMD's impressive dance moves. The actor thrilled his guests as he danced to their admiration.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid announces 'Made In Lagos' tour of America

Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

Singer Zinoleesky buys Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M

Is L. S. Zeickner the Nigerian Jeff Buckley?

Zlatan Ibile joins cast of Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos'

Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

Udoka Oyeka's 'Three Thieves' set for Netflix global release

Sark Nation 'bore' as Burna Boy names Nasty C as best African rapper