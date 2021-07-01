RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from Regina Daniels' star-studded birthday party for her son

The movie star and her billionaire husband played host to celebrities, friends and family.

Regina Daniels flanked by her mother, Rita Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko with the birthday boy [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels and her hubby Ned Nwoko celebrated their son, Munir, in grand style as he turned one.

The couple treated their friends to one of the biggest birthday parties of the year.

The party was held at the exclusive Secret Gardens Event Centre in the country's capital, Abuja.

Among those in attendance were movie star, Tonto Dikeh and music star Peter Okoye.

The birthday boy had several cakes gifts to celebrate his special.

As for the mother of the birthday boy, she had a swell time as she danced with her friends all evening.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

