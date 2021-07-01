Check out photos from Regina Daniels' star-studded birthday party for her son

The couple treated their friends to one of the biggest birthday parties of the year.

The party was held at the exclusive Secret Gardens Event Centre in the country's capital, Abuja.

Among those in attendance were movie star, Tonto Dikeh and music star Peter Okoye.

The birthday boy had several cakes gifts to celebrate his special.

As for the mother of the birthday boy, she had a swell time as she danced with her friends all evening.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.