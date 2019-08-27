Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today and she can't keep calm about it.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, where she shared a video of her family having a nice time. She went on to caption the video with a very cute message for her husband as they celebrate the very special day.

"@princeodiokojie, How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me? It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it..... Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I can't live without you and there is no doubt about it... You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure....no doubt.. ..I have no reason to live without you and that's a choice...my choice...I love you and hey " even if you get upset, always tap me the way you do when no one is watching😂🙈🙈I like it.....

"Happy 8yrs Anniversary Babe...Love you with everything I am... You compliment me so well...Obulu Abba...Oseme...Omi ojie... Please Lord, its 8yrs...make many more years come to pass...Eternity would be perfect..." she wrote.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Okojies from all of us at PULSE. Mercy Johnson and her husband are unarguably one of the most admired celebrity couples in town. We love the way they show off their beautiful love story on social media...makes you (Singlehood) want to get married ASAP!

