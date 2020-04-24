Nollywood movie star, Stella Damasus turns forty-two today and her hubby, Daniel Ademinokan is celebrating her with a cute message.

The movie director took to his Instagram page where he showered praises on his wife on her forty-second birthday.

"@stelladamasus everyone you have come in contact with can testify that truly you are one of a kind. An enigma. Stellz, happy birthday to you my partner in crime, and a million other things. LOL," he wrote.

"You are loved, you are blessed, you are special, you are favoured, and may your days forever be filled with light. As a family, we are blessed to have you.

Stella Damasus [Instagram/Stella Damasus]

"As a husband...I can never have enough words to describe the incredibly memorable, blessed, and remarkable life I've had with you. This is the beginning of the best days of the rest of your life. Happy Birthday, Love.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus [Instagram/DaBishop007]

Happy birthday to Stella Damasus from all of us at Pulse.