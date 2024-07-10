Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Taking to his Instagram account on July 10, 2024, he hinted at the hypocrisy behind the outrage celebrities face for doing things non-celebrities do. He asserted that while individuals have the freedom to express their opinions, celebrities should also have the same rights.

He wrote, "You use police to arrest your neighbours for the most minor reasons; e reach celebrity turn, you say it’s bullying. Stop the emotional blackmail. Celebrities are humans, just like you. You are free to say what you like, right? Let celebrities be free to take whatever actions they want to protect their mental space. Freedom should not be selective. God bless."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor's post comes amid Toyin Abraham's recent controversy, where reports on social media claimed that she arranged the arrest of a social media user who defamed her. However, Abraham clarified that she did not have any people arrested; she only went to the police to petition the offender.

Toyin Abraham said, "I've had it up to here because you people cursed my child, but I did not arrest anybody's mother. I simply wrote a petition, and they said I should go to the cybercrime department, which I did, and I wrote a petition there. The only reason I didn't put Anthony was because he didn't defame me; he only insulted me and I insulted him too. The truth would come out soon."

During the Instagram livestream, the actress expressed her frustration about the constant backlash from the public.