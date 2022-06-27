RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Carolyn Hutchings [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]
Nollywood actress Carolyn Hutchings [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]

The actress recently celebrated her 35th birthday.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, June 27, 2022, the movie star cleared the air about her age and the discrepancies being speculated on social media.

"Trilogy … this is my mum who is in her 50’s, so how in God's name will I be 46 ???????? Am I reducing my age because? 1. I need a job in a company ?? I am the CEO of mine. 2. Reducing my age for Nollywood?? An actor can act both young and old roles, makeup can be applied," she wrote.

"3. I am reducing my age because of school ?? I have enough certificates already. 4. Reducing my age because of a relationship ?? A good man will love his woman regardless of her age. 5. Reduce my age for your validation ?? I DONT GIVE 2 F’ssss about your sugar."

"6. Not everyone in a class are the same age. In secondary school, I had people 5 years older than me in my class, in uni my assis rep was 45 years old, in my master's my class rep was 23 and I 34, my MBA I had both young and old."

Hutchings while making a case for herself said as an actor you can decide to play the role of a younger person and an older person.

"7. Just because you acted a movie with me does NOT mean we are the same age. 8.. you are asking for my birth certificate, have you seen your own mother and father's birth certificate before ???"

She went on to drag those who have been spreading the rumours about her age.

"That it took you time to achieve something in your life does not mean I have to run your race, we have different glory and destiny.. that you started school late and failed entrance exam couple of times is none of my biz, we don’t have the same Iq," she added.

"Stupid people saying they watched me as a kid. I was in the industry for ONLY 2 yrs before my marriage .. bomboclat can’t stand my glory."

"Are you aware wiki can be created and edited by ANYONE? And not everything on Google is a FACT ?? Even Christ was married on Google .. to the clowns talking unintelligently about my age, MIND YOUR BIZ THAT PAYS YOU .. any age, race, class can act a movie."

Caroline Danjuma, Musa Danjuma and kids
Caroline Danjuma, Musa Danjuma and kids ece-auto-gen

"Anyone can be a star at any age, no rules to follow .. yes I am 35 years old and this will be the last time I will address this. I don’t need to be an old woman to achieve anything or be an actress. Success and luck come to any one when it is their time .. focus on making money ..my sparkle will keep hurting your eyes hun 😘"

The movie star's statement is coming on the heels of the rumours on social media about her age.

Hutchings known previously as Caroline Danjuma and Caroline Ekanem, is a Nigerian actress.

She made her screen debut in 2004, starring in some of Chico Ejiro's popular films.

After a hiatus from the film industry, she made a comeback in 2016, producing and starring in the romantic thriller Stalker.

The movie star was married to billionaire businessman, Musa Danjuma and they have three children together.

Odion Okonofua

