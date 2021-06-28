Cardi B is pregnant
The rapper is expecting her second child with hubby Offset.
The music star revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the BET Awards.
Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.
She also took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of her baby bump.
The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.
Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.
The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng