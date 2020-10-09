American rapper Cardi B has reacted to the #EndSARS protest in the country aimed at checking police brutality on its citizens.

The music star's reaction came after a Nigerian informed her about the situation in the country.

"Madam @iamcardib, trump is not your only problem. Your beloved Nigeria is currently in a state of pandemonium. We are not safe!! If you’ve ever loved this country, please help use your platform to create more awareness for us. Enough is enough! #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSNow!!"

In her response, the mother of one asked for more clarification to understand the situation.

"What’s going? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ....you know I love Nigeria Flag of Nigeria," she tweeted.

It is no news that Cardi B has a soft spot for Nigeria. The rapper became fond of the country after her concert in 2019.