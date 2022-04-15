RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B and Offset reveal first photo, name of 7-month-old son

Odion Okonofua

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first son together in Sept, 2021.

Cardi B and her husband Offset [Instagram/IamCardiB]
American rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset have for the first time shared a photo of their son.

“🦕🌊🧸,” the “I Like It” singer, 29, captioned the first social media photos of her son on Thursday.

Offset also shared a pic of his son, wearing nothing but diamond stud earrings and plenty of ice around his neck. “WAVE SET CEPHUS,” he wrote underneath the pic of his fifth child.

The couple also shared photos from a photoshoot as they covered the new edition of Essence magazine.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work 🥰 🥺🙏🏽💕," she captioned the photos.

The couple welcomed their son in September 2021.

Cardi B first revealed that she was expecting a baby in June.

She revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the BET Awards.

Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

The rapper and Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017.

The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.

