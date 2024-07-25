ADVERTISEMENT
'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter's outfit on live show

Gideon Nicholas Day

A live broadcast of TVC's "Your View" took an unexpected turn when a caller criticised Nigerian presenter Tope Mark-Odigie for her choice of attire. The caller, identified as Hauwa, praised the show's host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, and the other co-hosts for their tasteful dressing but singled out Tope for not dressing appropriately as a mother and wife.

Hauwa’s call began with commendations for Morayo’s outfits and positive remarks about the other co-hosts.

"I don't want to talk about your topic, I am a bit distracted, but I want to say something," Hauwa said. "I want to commend you, Morayo, for the way you dress when you are on TV, and Nima."

However, she then expressed her discomfort with Tope’s wardrobe choices, suggesting that as a mother and wife, Tope should dress more conservatively. "But I really want to make an observation about Tope Mark-Odigie. Please, Tope, this is for you: please learn to separate roles. Whenever you are on TV, learn to cover yourself appropriately. You are a woman, you are a mother, please."

Morayo Afolabi-Brown quickly intervened, requesting that Hauwa's call be cut off. Despite the interruption, the moment had already sparked a mix of reactions from the viewers and the panel.

Tope Mark-Odigie responded to the critique with composure, asserting her right to dress as she pleases. She firmly stated that she adheres to no specific dress code violations.

"I love your feedback, but I am not Hauwa," Tope said, addressing the caller directly. "I am Tope Mark-Odigie, and I, Tope Mark-Odigie, will dress how I dress."

Tope emphasised the authority of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in matters of broadcast standards. "It is only the NBC that can control me on this matter, and I have not disobeyed them so far. Thank you, God bless you," she concluded.

The incident highlighted the diverse opinions viewers hold about on-air personalities and their presentations, underscoring the balance presenters must strike between personal style and public expectations. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, some supporting Tope’s right to personal expression and others siding with Hauwa's call for more conservative attire.

The episode serves as a reminder of the scrutiny public figures face and the varying expectations audiences have regarding their presentation.

