‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

Ade is a seasoned actress popular for her roles in the Yoruba film industry. She has several films to her credit including Netflix’s Tokunbo, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

In a chat with Hiptv, the actress discussed how she began her acting career and the growth she has experienced in the industry thus far. She stressed that she loves entertainment hence her dedication to her career. She added that she began her acting career with skit making while modelling.

“I don’t know if it’s my calling. I just love entertainment. I started off as a model many years ago. I sort of just transitioned into me starting off with the comedy skits. I wasn’t even back here, yet. I was still in the States. I would just post on Youtube. I got a call from Said Balogun, a filmmaker. I flew down and featured on one of his projects. That was kind of what it was, I would always fly down to film and at some point I just decided tomove to Nigeria and just take this up. I just don’t limit to acting. At some point, the modelling was coming, more of the influencing gig I transitioned into film as well and we’re still working. I had the first call in 2011. I think I moved down here in 2012,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on how she navigates and balances her career, she noted that every industry has their own unique set of challenges.

“With every industry, there’s ups and downs. I’m grateful to still partake in what I’m doing, still grace everyone’s screen and hope that I do a great job portraying the character I find myself in. Nollywood is growing and getting the right recognition but it can only get better,” she added.

She however hopes that producers and directors would quit stereotyping her and rather cast her in any role to showcase her adeptness in the craft.

ADVERTISEMENT