Burna Boy's reaction to Eniola Badmus' weight loss sets social media ablaze

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The internet has called his reaction a new meme.

Eniola Badmus' new look stunned the African giant [Instagram/Eniolabadmus]
Eniola Badmus' new look stunned the African giant [Instagram/Eniolabadmus]

A new viral video captured the moment the singer set his eyes on Badmus at a club and his jaw dropping immediately. Badmus walked towards him with a smile on her face while Burna Boy's face conveyed sheer shock.

Burna Boy's astonished face has got the internet rolling with laughing emoji's and funny comments.

Some Instagram users reactions [Instagram/Pulsenigeria247]
Some Instagram users reactions [Instagram/Pulsenigeria247] Pulse Nigeria

Some social media user's have called his reaction a new funny meme, and are have used it their posts.

The Burna Boy meme social media users are using [X/the_YSD]
The Burna Boy meme social media users are using [X/the_YSD] Pulse Nigeria

For a larger percentage of Badmus' acting career, she was consistently body shamed by social media users for her larger stature. She was trolled by social media users repeatedly and in December 2020 she addressed the trolls, telling them that body-shaming is the reason a lot of people go into depression.

"Members of the public do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat," her post read.

Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]
Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus] Pulse Nigeria

However in 2021, the actress celebrated her '20 years on stage' milestone and debuted a trim figure, to the sheer shock of everyone. Then in an interview with City People Magazine, she said explained her motivation behind her weight loss,

She said, “In terms of my look, a lot has changed due to a decision made. Anytime I decide to do this celebration I want to surprise everyone. With the pressure and stigma I have gone through, I want to change that. So I want to surprise everyone and help myself. “What I can say is, it got to a point I could not control what I eat anymore. I eat anything, so far it is edible. So from there, I knew something fishy was going on. So far, I have lost 33kg,”

Despite the fact that Badmus has been curvy for some years now, her new look still stuns people like Burna Boy.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

