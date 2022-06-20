RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Briella made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 20, 2022, while reacting to a Twitter user who alleged that she lied about the incident at the club.

According to the Twitter user with the handle @AfricansOracle, Briella was the one who went up to Burna Boy to take photos.

In a swift response, Briella shared videos from the night of the shooting and revealed that nothing like that transpired.

She also accused the singer of trying to pay her family 'hush' money after the shooting.

It didn't end there as she also alleged that Burna Boy's parents visited her parents to resolve the issue.

This is coming hours after Briella gave a detailed account of what happened at the nightclub.

According to the victim, Briella Neme, they were visiting Nigeria from the United States of America and the United Kingdom for their friend's wedding.

Briella narrated how she was accosted three times by Burna Boy's men requesting her to meet him.

She said this led to a fight between her friends and Burna Boy's team. However, it was briefly resolved by the security personnel at the club.

Things took a different turn when Burna Boy's friends started a fight again and started shooting. She alleged that Burna Boy gave the green light to his security to start shooting at them in the club while he laughed about it.

Briella while recounting what happened said within a split second there was chaos in the club. Her partner and friend were shot in the head and leg respectively.

The young lady said it took the owner of the nightclub, Obi Cubana four days to reach out to them after the shooting.

Briella said she has been traumatised since the ugly incident.

The news of Burna Boy and his associates almost killing fun-seekers at the club broke some weeks ago.

Several eyewitnesses gave accounts of how the singer and his crew acted in an uncivilised manner causing harm to both people and properties at the club.

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

