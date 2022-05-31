Burna Boy spotted with BBNaija's Nengi, sparks dating rumours

Nigerian music star Burna Boy was recently spotted at a club with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi.
The two celebrities were spotted at a nightclub over the weekend and they couldn't keep their hands off each other.
Nengi was spotted carrying Burna Boy on her lap while also touching him at intervals.
While that was going on, Burna Boy smoked with Asake's 'Palazzo' playing in the background.
The video has since sparked dating rumours on Twitter with many people having divergent opinions about their friendship.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
