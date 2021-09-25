RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy in good company with Architectural Digest's open door series

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Burna Boy's home is featured in Architectural Digest magazine.

Burna Boy poses against the backdrop of old records for Architectural Digest

Multiple international award-winning singing sensation, Burna Boy opens his door and heart to fans with an Architectural Digest magazine article and Open Door feature.

Architectural Digest tours Burna Boy's house
Architectural Digest, an American monthly magazine founded in 1920 with over 100years of excellence, goes into the home of its subjects for a look into interior design and landscaping, rather than pure external architecture.

Burna Boy poses in his home for Architectural Digest
Known for its affluent and style-conscious readership, Architectural Digest who recently released the annual AD100 list recognizing the most influential interior designers and architects around the world, features the Afrofusion pioneer in this edition.

Burna Boy's home tour for Architectural Digest
The affable and enigmatic singer, in an exclusive, in-depth look at his resplendent home, wows the audience as he takes us through the intricate design techniques and innovations, a synergy of art, beauty, and creativity, that make his home, his safe place.

Burna Boy's home tour for Architectural Digest
In an article written by Chiké Frankie Edozien for the Architectural Digest magazine, he describes the singing sensation's abode as a 'continuous, free-flowing area, with one interior leading right into the next—sans doors.

Burna Boy's living area exhibited for Architectural digest
Of particular note is the main living room, which leads to a massive window overlooking the swimming pool and tended gardens.

Overall, the compound evokes the serenity of the lagoons, creeks, and the greenery of the Port Harcourt region.

Burna Boy's home tour for Architectural Digest
As one who constantly finds new ways to tap into the stream of creative consciousness, honours his craft and is the epitome of the most glorious version of himself, this relaxed, goofy glow of self-love has never looked so good on anyone as it does on the African giant in his lair - where everything is right with the world.

Burna Boy's home tour for Architectural digest
Burna Boy who is on a continuous musical reinvention project is now creating an identity, outside of his music as the grammy winner takes us on an intimate tour of his space, with each piece and design, telling a story, indeed reflecting a softer and witty side to the African giant that's rarely seen.

Burna Boy's home tour for Architectural Digest
With this feature, Burna Boy joins an impeccable calibre of brilliant global personalities including actor, Robert Downey Jr, singer Ricky Martin, Designer, Michael Kors, the legendary Tommy Hilfiger, one of music's sexiest icons, Lenny Kravitz, Maroon 5's front-man, Adam Levine to mention a few, who have shared their safe haven with the world.

