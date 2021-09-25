Burna Boy in good company with Architectural Digest's open door series

Pulse Nigeria

Architectural Digest, an American monthly magazine founded in 1920 with over 100years of excellence, goes into the home of its subjects for a look into interior design and landscaping, rather than pure external architecture.

Pulse Nigeria

Known for its affluent and style-conscious readership, Architectural Digest who recently released the annual AD100 list recognizing the most influential interior designers and architects around the world, features the Afrofusion pioneer in this edition.

Pulse Nigeria

The affable and enigmatic singer, in an exclusive, in-depth look at his resplendent home, wows the audience as he takes us through the intricate design techniques and innovations, a synergy of art, beauty, and creativity, that make his home, his safe place.

Pulse Nigeria

In an article written by Chiké Frankie Edozien for the Architectural Digest magazine, he describes the singing sensation's abode as a 'continuous, free-flowing area, with one interior leading right into the next—sans doors.

Pulse Nigeria

Of particular note is the main living room, which leads to a massive window overlooking the swimming pool and tended gardens.

Overall, the compound evokes the serenity of the lagoons, creeks, and the greenery of the Port Harcourt region.

Pulse Nigeria

As one who constantly finds new ways to tap into the stream of creative consciousness, honours his craft and is the epitome of the most glorious version of himself, this relaxed, goofy glow of self-love has never looked so good on anyone as it does on the African giant in his lair - where everything is right with the world.

Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy who is on a continuous musical reinvention project is now creating an identity, outside of his music as the grammy winner takes us on an intimate tour of his space, with each piece and design, telling a story, indeed reflecting a softer and witty side to the African giant that's rarely seen.

Pulse Nigeria