RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy Buys 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth N250M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family.

Nigerian music star Burna Boy. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]
Nigerian music star Burna Boy. [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has gifted himself a pretty expensive car.

Recommended articles

The Grammy award winner took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 6, 2022, where he shared photos of his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus worth N250M.

"Merry Christmas and happy new year Damini. God loves you, your family loves you and I love you. You don't need nothing else," he captioned one of the photos.

The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family.
The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family. Pulse Nigeria
The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family.
The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family. Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy's latest car is a 2022 Lamborghini Urus which cost ₦253,946000 excluding shipping and customs fees.

The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family.
The singer's new car is the latest addition to the Lamborghini family. Pulse Nigeria

According to cars website, Carmart, Urus Novitec Edition was upgraded by Novitec Group making it more powerful and revising its stance.

With a garage filled with exotic cars, Burna Boy show knows how to spoil himself with expensive gifts.

Burna boy bought two pretty expensive cars in the space of two weeks back in 2019. First was the Ferrari sports car which cost him a lot of millions.

This was followed by the Rolls Royce which he announced via his Instagram page.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Vee and Tolani Baj spotted clubbing together months after rift

BBNaija's Vee and Tolani Baj spotted clubbing together months after rift

Burna Boy Buys 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth N250M

Burna Boy Buys 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth N250M

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid N4.8M over staged fight with Jim Iyke

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid N4.8M over staged fight with Jim Iyke

Tributes pour in as Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead in the U.S

Tributes pour in as Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead in the U.S

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

Top 10 movies of 2021

Top 10 movies of 2021

Trending

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu and wife Nicolette Ndigwe [Instagram/IfeanyiKalu]

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Davido and his baby mama, Sophie Momodu with their daughter, Imade [LindaIkeji]

‘He’s cute though’ - Delay talks about alleged affair with Amerado on IG live (WATCH)

I’m still unmarried because of your lies,gossips – Delay tells Ghanaians