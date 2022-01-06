Burna Boy Buys 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth N250M

The Grammy award winner took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 6, 2022, where he shared photos of his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus worth N250M.

"Merry Christmas and happy new year Damini. God loves you, your family loves you and I love you. You don't need nothing else," he captioned one of the photos.

Burna Boy's latest car is a 2022 Lamborghini Urus which cost ₦253,946000 excluding shipping and customs fees.

According to cars website, Carmart, Urus Novitec Edition was upgraded by Novitec Group making it more powerful and revising its stance.

With a garage filled with exotic cars, Burna Boy show knows how to spoil himself with expensive gifts.

Burna boy bought two pretty expensive cars in the space of two weeks back in 2019. First was the Ferrari sports car which cost him a lot of millions.