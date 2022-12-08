ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy & Rema splash millions on new acquisitions

Babatunde Lawal

Burna Boy got a N444 million necklace while Rema reportedly got a N100 million G-Wagon.

Rema X Burna Boy {Naijaloaded}
Rema X Burna Boy {Naijaloaded}

Self-proclaimed African giant Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reportedly splashed $1 million (444,810,000 naira) on a new diamond necklace.

In a trending video online, the musician, who is known for his love for jewelry, was hailed as he showed off the expensive jewelry.

The acquisition, which is said to be in honour of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, bore the initials "ODG," which stands for "ODOGWU."

In late 2021, it was reported that the designer had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019 before succumbing to it in November of last year.

Reacting to the news of his death, Burna Boy stated that Abloh was supposed to be the creative designer of his next project.

Speaking of acquisitions, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, is said to be the latest owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

The 22-year-old music star reportedly bought the exotic car for N100 million from a car dealership in Lekki, Lagos State.

Pictures on the internet show the singer posing in front of the aforementioned car.

Rema-buys-A-Mercedes-Benz-Gwagon
Rema-buys-A-Mercedes-Benz-Gwagon Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

