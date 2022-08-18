Buju BNXN makes u-turn, says he never spat on a police officer

"My since-deleted tweet stating that I spat in a police officer's face was an idiomatic expression to say I disrespected a police officer to his face and not the literal way people may have taken it on social media. I do not support violence or abuse against the police in any form," he tweeted.

"Yesterday I was in a life-threatening situation which caused me to lash out due to the physical assault on me by some policemen who have now been brought to book. However, I just want to focus on what’s important to me, my music. Thank you for all the love and concern."

Buju said he is happy that he stood up for himself during the altercation with the police.

"I stood on my right as a responsible Nigerian, despite the violence against my person and I do not want my deleted tweet to be taken seriously. I appreciate the swift intervention of some reputable police officers on this matter too. Love," he concluded.

The music star was involved in an altercation with men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer is seen shirtless, with just his singlet, arguing and confronting the officers who apparently block his car.

Pulse Nigeria

It is not clear how and why the music star got into the heated argument with the law officers.

However, this is not the first time a Nigerian celebrity will be getting harassed by men of the police force.