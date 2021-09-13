RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after nearly 5 years

Asghari will be Spears' third husband.

American singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari [PageSix]

American singer Britney Spears has gotten engaged.

According to PageSix, the mother of two and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen told PageSix.

Asghari reportedly popped the question at 39-year-old Spears’ home with a ring that has a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, enhanced with a floating solitaire design. It also has Asghari’s nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” engraved inside the band.

Asghari met Spears when she hired the chiseled stud to appear as her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016.

She was previously married to Kevin Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15 from 2004 to 2007.

She also had a brief union with her childhood pal Jason Alexander for just 55 hours earlier in 2004.

