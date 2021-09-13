Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after nearly 5 years

According to PageSix, the mother of two and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen told PageSix.

Asghari reportedly popped the question at 39-year-old Spears’ home with a ring that has a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, enhanced with a floating solitaire design. It also has Asghari’s nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” engraved inside the band.

Asghari met Spears when she hired the chiseled stud to appear as her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016.

Asghari will be Spears' third husband.

She was previously married to Kevin Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15 from 2004 to 2007.