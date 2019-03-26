According to TMZ, Jussie Smollett and his legal team were in court on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, where the charges levelled against him were dropped. His lawyers in their statement said Jussie Smollett has been vilified from all the accusations levelled against him.

"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.

"Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case, Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim, in this case, was the only just result," he said.

It would be recalled that Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty, to all the charges that were levelled against him boarding on lying to the police on his attack.

