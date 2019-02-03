The pair were apprehended by the police in Atlanta in the United States of America, after officers could not figure out which party was guilty of aggression. CNN News confirmed this the following day of the incident.

According to reports, the rapper whose real name is Shad Moss was taken to the Fulton County Jail along with the female offender. He was able to secure his freedom on Saturday afternoon after paying a bail fee of $8,000.

On his face shows disfiguring scars that may have appeared as a result of scratching.

Feeling mistreated

Joe Habachy is the attorney representing Bow Wow and he feels that his client was wrongfully arrested. He defended the rapper as one who won't lay a finger on a woman even in self-defense.

"For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case.

"Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here," CNN gathers from the lawyer.

The arrest is an unneeded distraction for the rapper who had been promoting an online boutique owned by his mother ahead of the Super Bowl 2019 happening on Sunday.

The football game is going to see half time performances from Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.