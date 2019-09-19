Ace comedian, Bovi, will be turning 40 on September 25, 2019, and to celebrate, he and his wife, Kris, decided to prank one of his loyal friends.

In a video shared on Thursday, September 19, 2019, Bovi and his wife, Kris were seen testing their friends’ loyalty.

Kris calls Bovi’s friend, Mohammed, and asks if Bovi is with him despite Bovi being with her. Caught between his loyalty to his friend and honesty, Mohammed tells Kris he is moving towards Bovi and the couple couldn’t stop laughing.

Few seconds after, Bovi’s friend called him to know his whereabouts and explain what was happening. The comedian noted that this will be the first of many of such pranks.

Bovi, in another Instagram post, announced that it’s been 10 years since he’s been with his wife, Kris Imonye. Bovi and Kris married in 2009 and they have three children together.

The comedian began his career in 2007 as an actor and scriptwriter. He worked with Richard Mofe Damijo in his early days as his personal assistant.