The cross-dresser made the confession in a documentary by Beverly Naya on colourism titled, 'Skin.'

"If I can change something about myself, it will be going back to my skin colour as Idris Okuneye. Now, I'm Bobrisky and light skinned but it is stressful being light skinned and maintaining the complexion. Before I rub the cream, toner, cream my ankle, legs, knuckles and toes, it is stressful being a daily affair," Bobrisky said in the documentary.

In the exclusive interview, Bobrisky explained why she decided to change her skin colour from Idris Okuneye's skin colour.

"I came from a poor family and my father had three wives. I knew I wanted to be popular and rich and I wanted to be a celebrity. I have always believed that to get people's attention, I have to be light skinned because only girls with light skin get attention from people generally and men," he began.

Speaking on why many Nigerian women bleach their skin to become light skinned, Bobrisky said many dark skinned ladies feel inferior and insecure with their skin colour and seek prominence and attention by bleaching their skin to light.

Bobrisky went on to say many of her customers told her that they don't love their skin colour and don't get attention from men like ladies with light skin.

Bobrisky was interviewed alongside Eku Edewor, Diana Yekini, Beverly Naya, and Hilda Dokubo amongst others on their skin colour in the documentary, 'Skin.'