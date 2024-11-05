Bobrisky says he left Nigeria to cater to his sanity and health

Taking to Instagram on November 4, 2024, Bobrisky stated that even though his hiatus was only temporary, it was needed for his mental health.

He wrote, "Yes, I’m here to confirm I'm out of Nigeria temporarily... I need to attend to my sanity and my health. Few Nigeria security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa i gat God. Imagine !!! buying business class ticket 3 times. only 1 was successful. @kIm I hope you guys refund me the two i didn’t use. I know is not ur fault but it’s fine."

"Each business class cost me 9.800,000. I only successfully flew yesterday 3/11/2024. Before you come to my page to type nonsense check ur account balance if you can afford 3 business sit not to talk of buying it 3times. Well I’m not in Nigeria so ur comment mean nothing. Cheers," he added.

The controversial social media personality faced a barrage of issues throughout the year but most recently, on November 1, 2024, he was dragged off a plane headed to London and arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Before his arrest, Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and a fellow passenger, confirmed the incident, sharing images of himself with Bobrisky before departure.