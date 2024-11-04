Bobrisky finally leaves Nigeria after being apprehended twice by law enforcement

Merely days after going viral for being dragged off a plane headed to London on November 1, 2024, November 11, 2024, he took to his Instagram story, posting a picture on a plane en route to a new destination with the caption, "See you soon, Nigeria."

His post sparked angry reactions from Instagram users who slammed him for publicising his movements.

One person said, "90 per cent of Bobrisky’s problems are caused by his mouth!! Man can’t stay low-key or discreet to save her life," and another said, "Just shut up Bobrisky, Internet obsession is a real disease. Chai, na you be your own village people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Instagram user said, "Hmm it’s really hard for him to not update the world about his moves."

"My problem with Bobrisky is the fact that he posts every single thing on social media. Stay lowkey especially when you have a lot of enemies watching you, sigh!" another person wrote.

Before Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and a fellow passenger, confirmed the incident, sharing images of himself with Bobrisky before departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayose, who publicly criticised the Nigerian police's treatment of the crossdresser, expressed concern over the arrest's timing.