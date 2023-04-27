The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bobrisky dreams of having sex with Wizkid

Babatunde Lawal

The controversial personality recently shared on social media that he has undergone surgery to remove his male genitals.

Bobrisky wants to have sex with Wizkid
Bobrisky wants to have sex with Wizkid

Recommended articles

Bobrisky shared this revelation on SnapChat and even used a photo of Wizkid as his display picture.

He wrote that the singer is the only Nigerian guy he has a crush on and has dreamed about having sex with.

In his words, "The only guy in Nigeria I have a huge crush on. He's the only guy in Nigeria I have been crushing on over the years, but because he's Wizkid will never make me lose focus. He was in the Eko hotel a few weeks ago, and we were on the same floor. I didn't act too desperate. I'm not following him on Snap or Instagram, but no worry, I dreamt that he knack me before to tell you how much I love him. I know one day we will meet face to face. Easy win."

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversial personality recently shared on social media that he has undergone surgery to remove his male genitals. He stated that he now has voluptuous thighs with an attractive shape, describing it as a "V" shape.

Bobrisky admires wizkid
Bobrisky admires wizkid Pulse Ghana

This celebrity, who identifies as a transgender woman and is a prominent member of the LGBT community, openly defies Nigerian law, which imposes up to 14 years imprisonment for same-sex relationships.

On July 8, 2021, the 31-year-old revealed a new, more feminine appearance following the surgery

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido shares secret to having more followers than Burna Boy, Wizkid

Davido shares secret to having more followers than Burna Boy, Wizkid

Bobrisky dreams of having sex with Wizkid

Bobrisky dreams of having sex with Wizkid

Israel DMW denies alleged homophobic speech against influencer Enioluwa

Israel DMW denies alleged homophobic speech against influencer Enioluwa

Uche Ogbodo is expecting 2nd child with husband Bobby Maris

Uche Ogbodo is expecting 2nd child with husband Bobby Maris

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Kcee, wife Ijeoma celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Kcee, wife Ijeoma celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Ini Edo speaks out after being linked to Empress Njamah's former lover turned scammer [Legit]

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Reactions as Davido and Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other on Instagram

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup