Bobrisky dreams of having sex with Wizkid

Bobrisky shared this revelation on SnapChat and even used a photo of Wizkid as his display picture.

He wrote that the singer is the only Nigerian guy he has a crush on and has dreamed about having sex with.

In his words, "The only guy in Nigeria I have a huge crush on. He's the only guy in Nigeria I have been crushing on over the years, but because he's Wizkid will never make me lose focus. He was in the Eko hotel a few weeks ago, and we were on the same floor. I didn't act too desperate. I'm not following him on Snap or Instagram, but no worry, I dreamt that he knack me before to tell you how much I love him. I know one day we will meet face to face. Easy win."

The controversial personality recently shared on social media that he has undergone surgery to remove his male genitals. He stated that he now has voluptuous thighs with an attractive shape, describing it as a "V" shape.

This celebrity, who identifies as a transgender woman and is a prominent member of the LGBT community, openly defies Nigerian law, which imposes up to 14 years imprisonment for same-sex relationships.