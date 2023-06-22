Blaqbonez claims there's no true love in Lagos

In an interview with popular podcaster Fay Fay, the rapper expressed his views on the subject, highlighting his experiences in various other Nigerian states.

According to Blaqbonez, he has encountered genuine love in states such as Nasarawa and Adamawa, and also in Akwa Ibom.

However, he firmly stated that he has never witnessed true love in Lagos. In his words, "I have seen true love in other states. You know, like Nasarawa, Adamawa... I think I have seen a little bit in Akwa Ibom, but I have never witnessed it in Lagos."

In a separate instance, the Commander crooner made headlines when he revealed his unconventional perspective on marriage during an appearance on the Nancy Isime Show.

Blaqbonez said he would settle for a marital arrangement where he and his wife would have separate rooms.

"I will marry, but I will be in like a different kind of marriage. It's a different type... First, in marriage, I don't want to be in the same room with my wife," he explained.

When asked why, the artist emphasised his preferences for aesthetics and personal space. He also hinted at his polygamous nature, suggesting that separate rooms would allow him to pursue his interests discreetly.

