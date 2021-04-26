Laycon, Psycho YP, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C and more to feature on Blaqbonez's album, 'Sex Over Love'
From the album, Blaqbonez has released the singles 'Haba,' 'Bling' and 'BBC.'
On his Instagram page he wrote that, "Album done. Sex Over Love. 🔒✨Time to preach my own gospel."
On April 26, 2021, Blaqbonez released the tracklist for the album. The album is set to feature Laycon, Psycho YP, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C, Superboy Cheque, Bad Boy Timz and more.
The album is produced BeatsbyJayy, Type A, BlaiseBeats, Xquisite Beats, Tuzi and Spax.
For the Chocolate City artist, this would be his 13th body of work and fourth official body of work after Bad Boy Blaq, Bad Boy Blaq Re-Up and Mr. Boombastic. From the album, Blaqbonez has released the singles 'Haba' and 'BBC.'
