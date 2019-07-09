Popular Nigerian rapper, Biglo is presently down with kidney failure and is appealing for financial assistance from well-meaning people.

The veteran rapper made this known via his Gofundme page where he revealed that he was diagnosed with renal kidney failure back in July 2018. According to him, this has made him go through dialysis three times a week since it was discovered.

Biglo revealed how his life has been upside down since he was diagnosed with kidney failure; he has lost his job, car and even his house as a result of his predicament.

He went on to appeal to everyone to come to his aid so he can foot all his bills and get a kidney transplant in Indian. As at the time of publishing this article, 4,439 pounds have been raised out of the total 50,000 pounds needed for his treatment.

Biglo was known in the early 2000s for his hilarious rap energy which he brought to every son he made or featured. He worked with 2shotz and the famous StylPlus.

Earlier in 2019, we broke the news of another veteran rapper, Lord Of Ajasa who was down with an ailment and needed financial assistance to surgery.

When Lord Of Ajasa appealed for funds to undergo surgery

Earlier in January 2019, it was revealed that Lord Of Ajasa was lying critically ill in the hospital and is in dire need of funds so as to undergo surgery. In a post shared on the veteran singer, Alariwo's Instagram page on Monday, January 14, 2019, he announced the veteran rapper is sick in the hospital and requires some amount of money for him to be moved to a better hospital where surgery can be carried out.

"My dear colleagues, Our brother, Legendary Nigerian Afro hip hop artist and pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi aka lord of ajasa is critically ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic Ulcer operation...He's currently at ikorodu general hospital, where he's receiving treatment...However, he needs to be moved to a better and more equipped hospital so as to get the BEST medical attention...

"I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband...When I called ajasa earlier today, he ajasa confirmed that the story is true...Let's all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is too small...Supporting him financially to stay alive is the best remedy than saying sorry, which we reject in JESUS name. Send your donation to his account details: 0015198342 Osaniyi Olusegun GTB...GOD," he wrote.

Respite finally came for Ajasa as some of his friends in the industry were able to raise some money to foot the bills for the needed surgery.