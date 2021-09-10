Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

The couple stood to take photos at the premiere of “The Last Duel” on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Venice, Italy.

Lopez and Affleck were spotted holding hands as they took photos just before the premiere of the movie.

Affleck co-wrote the Ridley Scott-directed film with longtime friend, Matt Damon.

'Bennifer' as they are fondly called, reunited in May after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after her split with MLS star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.