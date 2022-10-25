Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bella Okagbue, the second runner-up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 7: Level Up, has just penned a deal with a leading online cake shop, Fastest Cakes.

This deal is the first announced deal involving any housemates of the current Big Brother Season 7. Sharing photos on her verified Instagram and Twitter profiles, she wrote “#BellaXFastestCakes is now Official. With over 48,000 cakes delivered, I'm proudly now part of their family.”

Her followers, who she calls her ‘Rebellz’, took to Twitter to praise the announcement and seemingly showed her a lot of support by repeatedly posting photos of cakes they had ordered from the cake brand.

Fastest Cakes is one of the leading cake companies in Nigeria with tens of thousands of cakes delivered in just over 2 years of operation. They operate from three bases in Ikeja, Surulere and Lekki Phase 1. The company is known for urgent cake deliveries.

Their current campaign will announce three more celebrities in the coming weeks.

