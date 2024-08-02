ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that she is okay with putting pressure on herself, and so far she achieves her dreams.

Ayra Starr (MIKEY OSHAI)
Ayra Starr (MIKEY OSHAI)

Recommended articles

The singer opened up about her success story in her Dare to Dream documentary by Amazon Music and detailed how being her own harshest critic has played a crucial role in her career growth and current success.

She said, "I'm here today; I'm coping and I'm doing well but I feel like being my biggest critic has been what has brought me here so far; that's what has made me who I am right now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr reflected on her early performances in her career, emphasising how self-critical she has always been.

"Looking back at my first performance, I can laugh Vs where I am right now. It's always like I can become way better. I always watch my old videos and I'm writing things I can do better and how I can sharpen my choreography. Definitely sharpen my choreography, a bigger stage production," said the Grammy-nominated artiste.

The singer opened up about her dedication to her craft and improving herself, noting that she even studied stage production.

She explained, "I know I can sing and dance at the same time and that is easy for me but I make sure I have enough time to rehearse. I know what I want and I know certain things, like lights. I'm literally a stage producer at this point. I've studied it."

Starr concluded, "You just have to be strong and putting that pressure on myself has definitely brought me here, and I'm cool with that as long as I get what I want."

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full documentary below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

If the people want to cry to their government, let them cry - Mr Macaroni

If the people want to cry to their government, let them cry - Mr Macaroni

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset again amidst fresh cheating allegations

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset again amidst fresh cheating allegations

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT