Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

The singer opened up about her success story in her Dare to Dream documentary by Amazon Music and detailed how being her own harshest critic has played a crucial role in her career growth and current success.

She said, "I'm here today; I'm coping and I'm doing well but I feel like being my biggest critic has been what has brought me here so far; that's what has made me who I am right now."

Ayra Starr reflected on her early performances in her career, emphasising how self-critical she has always been.

"Looking back at my first performance, I can laugh Vs where I am right now. It's always like I can become way better. I always watch my old videos and I'm writing things I can do better and how I can sharpen my choreography. Definitely sharpen my choreography, a bigger stage production," said the Grammy-nominated artiste.

The singer opened up about her dedication to her craft and improving herself, noting that she even studied stage production.

She explained, "I know I can sing and dance at the same time and that is easy for me but I make sure I have enough time to rehearse. I know what I want and I know certain things, like lights. I'm literally a stage producer at this point. I've studied it."

Starr concluded, "You just have to be strong and putting that pressure on myself has definitely brought me here, and I'm cool with that as long as I get what I want."

