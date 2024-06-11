Ayra Starr makes history after debuting on Billboard 200

In another notable milestone for the Grammy-nominated singer, Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' debut at NO. 195 on the Billboard 200 after it sold 8K units in its first week.

This feat sees Ayra Starr become the first Nigerian artist to have an album debut on the chart.

Since the album's release on May 30, 2024, Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' has enjoyed praise for its brilliant fusing of genres and robust musical offerings.

The album broke the record for the biggest opening day Spotify Nigerian streams for an album by a Nigerian artist with 1.2 million streams. She also set the record for the highest opening day global Spotify streams for an album by a Nigerian female artist with 6.3 million streams.