Ayra Starr makes history after debuting on Billboard 200

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr is the first Nigerian female artist to debut on the Billboard 200.

Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' debuts on Billboard 200


In another notable milestone for the Grammy-nominated singer, Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' debut at NO. 195 on the Billboard 200 after it sold 8K units in its first week.

This feat sees Ayra Starr become the first Nigerian artist to have an album debut on the chart.

Since the album's release on May 30, 2024, Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' has enjoyed praise for its brilliant fusing of genres and robust musical offerings.

The album broke the record for the biggest opening day Spotify Nigerian streams for an album by a Nigerian artist with 1.2 million streams. She also set the record for the highest opening day global Spotify streams for an album by a Nigerian female artist with 6.3 million streams.

Since breaking into the Nigerian mainstream, Ayra Starr has soared to success with her music earning her several firsts in the Nigerian music industry. Her hit single 'Rush' is the most viewed music video by a Nigerian female artist and also the only song by a Nigerian female artist to be certified diamond in France.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.





