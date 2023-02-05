BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

She touched on these issues in a sit-down session with Hero Daniel during his therapy session.

The former housemate spoke about how she has had mental breakdowns almost every day since leaving the show, and this stems from the fact that she wasn't able to stay as long as she'd have loved to stay in the house.

Sandra then opened up about a personal issue, revealing that she got her first job at the age of sixteen and narrowly avoided being raped twice.

She also touched on issues relating to her family and how she struggled with her mom to make ends meet. The ex-BBTitans' housemate recounted how her father's family took everything from her mother upon her father's death.

Opening up more about her life, Sandra revealed that she has never spoken to her biological father; she has never tried to reach him, and neither has he.

She clarified that she has no information about him or his whereabouts, nor does she think about him and breakdown.