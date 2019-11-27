It appears the winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has been overwhelmed with stardom hence she wishes to get her old life back.

The reality TV star and former video vixen made this known while interacting with her fans on Instagram. For Mercy, waking up and having no plans is all she desires at the moment rather than showing up for all her planned engagements.

"This thing it looks rosy on social media and it's not rosy I think I want my old life back. I want to sleep wake up when I want, don't have anything to do, don't have a calendar. Right now I have a calendar. it sucks like I hate yea I prayed for it but its too much. People keep telling me it will reduce and it doesn't. It keeps getting worse I don't have a life of my own anymore...like I feel like I want my old life back," she said.

Mercy emerged winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija after spending three months in the house.

It appears the winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has been overwhelmed with stardom hence she wishes to get her old life back. [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

One interesting feat about her victory is that she is the first female housemate to win the reality TV show.

Mercy emerging as winner...

Mercy Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.[Multichoice]

Mercy Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem. Mercy becomes the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million. On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House.

The last five housemates were Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Omashola, and Seyi.