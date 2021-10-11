BBNaija's Whitemoney and Angel spotted hanging out with billionaire Obi Cubana

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Whitemoney and Angel have been spotted hanging out with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.
Whitemoney knees to greet socialite and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.
The socialite played host to the reality TV stars at one his exclusive nightclubs in Abuja
Whitemoney who won the sixth season of the reality TV show was spotted with the billionaire in Abuja as they hung out together.
One interesting highlight of the meeting was the moment Whitemoney knelt and held the legs of the billionaire.
The billionaire also received music star, Zlatan Ibile at his residence.
Whitemoney emerged winner of the sixth season of the reality show on Sunday, October 3 with 47% of fan votes.
