RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Whitemoney and Angel spotted hanging out with billionaire Obi Cubana

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Whitemoney knees to greet socialite and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana flanked by Whitemoney and Angel [Instagram/ObiCubana]
Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana flanked by Whitemoney and Angel [Instagram/ObiCubana]

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Whitemoney and Angel have been spotted hanging out with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

Recommended articles

The socialite played host to the reality TV stars at one his exclusive nightclubs in Abuja

Whitemoney who won the sixth season of the reality TV show was spotted with the billionaire in Abuja as they hung out together.

www.instagram.com

One interesting highlight of the meeting was the moment Whitemoney knelt and held the legs of the billionaire.

www.instagram.com

The billionaire also received music star, Zlatan Ibile at his residence.

Whitemoney emerged winner of the sixth season of the reality show on Sunday, October 3 with 47% of fan votes.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany